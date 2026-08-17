'BGMI Lite' India launch confirmed: What we know so far
What's the story
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite (BGMI Lite) is set to launch in India by the end of 2026, as confirmed by Krafton India. The game is specifically designed for budget and older smartphones that may have trouble running the full version of BGMI smoothly. However, Krafton has not yet revealed any details about the game's features or official system requirements.
Launch details
Release date for BGMI Lite yet to be announced
While Krafton has confirmed the upcoming arrival of BGMI Lite in India, a specific launch date is yet to be announced.
The company is expected to share more information about the game as its release date approaches.
As of now, details regarding download size, supported devices, graphics settings, gameplay modes, and minimum RAM requirements remain unconfirmed.
Game features
Why is BGMI Lite necessary?
The standard version of BGMI requires relatively powerful hardware for smooth gameplay, which can be a challenge for users with older or entry-level smartphones.
BGMI Lite is expected to fill this gap by providing a lighter version of the battle royale experience that can run more smoothly on lower-end devices.
This has been a highly requested feature among players using smartphones with limited RAM, storage, or processing power.
Development inspiration
PUBG Mobile Lite as a reference point
Though Krafton hasn't confirmed how BGMI Lite will work, its previous experience with PUBG Mobile Lite gives players an idea of what a lighter battle royale game could look like.
Launched in July 2019 for budget and entry-level Android smartphones, PUBG Mobile Lite was specifically designed for devices with limited hardware capabilities.
It was around 400MB in size and optimized to run on smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM.
Game mechanics
How was PUBG Mobile Lite different from the standard version?
PUBG Mobile Lite retained the core battle royale format but reduced some aspects of the standard PUBG Mobile experience.
It featured a smaller map, supported 60 players instead of 100, and had shorter matches lasting around 10 minutes.
Despite being a scaled-down version, it was built using Unreal Engine 4, the same game engine used by PUBG Mobile.
System specs
How much RAM/storage will be needed?
Krafton has not yet revealed the official system requirements for BGMI Lite. However, it is expected to have lower hardware requirements than the full game.
For comparison, the standard version of BGMI requires at least 2GB of RAM and recommends 4GB or 6GB for a smoother experience.
Players also need around 2GB to 5GB of free storage space, along with an entry-level processor and GPU.