Bharat Digital Samvad 2026 warns India on foreign tech dependence Technology May 21, 2026

At the Bharat Digital Samvad 2026 in New Delhi, leaders and tech experts talked about why India needs to rely less on foreign digital platforms.

The big worry? Things like "kill switches," where outside companies can suddenly cut off services, just like when Microsoft blocked Nayara Energy's IT services last year.

The event, organized by the Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (BDIA), made it clear: depending too much on global tech giants puts India at risk.