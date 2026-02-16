Bharat-VISTAAR, AI advisor for farmers, launches tomorrow

The Indian government is set to launch Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources), an AI-powered multilingual tool, on Tuesday. The innovative platform will provide farmers with information in their native languages through mobile phones or simple phone calls. It will offer guidance on crop planning, pest management, weather forecasts, markets, scheme information, and grievance redressal.

Launch details Tool to be available 24/7 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will launch Bharat-VISTAAR in Jaipur. The tool will be available 24/7 as a 'digital agriculture expert.' Farmers can contact the AI assistant, named Bharati, by dialing 155261 for assistance on various agricultural topics.

Scheme details Information on major central schemes After its launch, Bharat-VISTAAR will provide information on 10 major Central schemes. These include PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Soil Health Card (SHC), Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Kisan Credit Card. The tool will also send alerts about weather conditions and pest outbreaks.

Budget allocation Budget announcement for Bharat-VISTAA Bharat-VISTAAR was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2026-27. She had said, "I propose to launch Bharat-VISTAAR—a multilingual AI tool that shall integrate the AgriStack portals and the ICAR package on agricultural practices with AI systems." Sitharaman had allocated ₹150 crore for the project in her budget speech.

