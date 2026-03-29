Bharath Space Vehicle developing Agasthya-1 private rocket in Surat Technology Mar 29, 2026

Bharath Space Vehicle (BSV), started in 2024 by former ISRO scientists, is developing Agasthya-1, a private rocket from India.

Based in Surat, the team is using their more than 70 years of combined experience to make satellite launches quicker and more affordable.

Agasthya-1 stands 28 meters tall and can carry up to 800kg into orbit, aiming to shake up the small satellite market.