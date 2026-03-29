Bharath Space Vehicle developing Agasthya-1 private rocket in Surat
Bharath Space Vehicle (BSV), started in 2024 by former ISRO scientists, is developing Agasthya-1, a private rocket from India.
Based in Surat, the team is using their more than 70 years of combined experience to make satellite launches quicker and more affordable.
Agasthya-1 stands 28 meters tall and can carry up to 800kg into orbit, aiming to shake up the small satellite market.
Agasthya-1's bipropellant engine enables same-day launches
Agasthya-1 runs on a liquid bipropellant engine, which means it can be fully tested before launch and ready to go within a day, making launches safer and faster.
The founding team includes Dr. N. Vedachalam and S.V. Sharma, both veterans of India's space program.
Looking ahead, BSV has plans for a new launch site in Gujarat that could give India a strategic edge for future missions.