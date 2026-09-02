Bharti Group-backed OneWeb awaits India approval for LEO service
Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has been asking the Indian government to clear its LEO satellite internet service, but is still stuck in limbo.
It conducted its security compliance demonstration in January 2025 and answered the additional queries from the law enforcement agencies, yet approval hasn't come through.
This hold-up means they can't start offering services or see returns on the investment.
Delays risk OneWeb losing India market
OneWeb got its main permits years ago and built ground infrastructure including gateways at Mehsana in Gujarat and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu and two points of presence in Mumbai and Chennai.
But with launch delays piling up (thanks in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine), some of their satellites are running out of time before they even go live.
If things don't move soon, rivals like Starlink and Jio Satellite could beat them to India's satcom market.