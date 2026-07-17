BHEL tests India's 1st 333 MVA 1,200 kV UHVAC transformer
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) just created and tested India's first-ever 1,200 kV UHVAC transformer: think of it as a giant power booster for the national grid.
This massive piece of tech, rated at 333 MVA, took two years of focused engineering, all without help from global technology transfers.
It will soon be powering the country's first 1,200 kV National Test Station in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.
Built in Bhopal for PowerGrid station
The transformer was built at BHEL's advanced facility in Bhopal, showing off some serious manufacturing skills. It marks a big step up from the old 765 kV system, and is part of India's push to upgrade its electricity transmission network.
The new test station, being established by PowerGrid, is all about making sure our grid can handle more power and reach more people across the country. BHEL developed the transformer that will be installed there.