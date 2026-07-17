BHEL tests India's 1st 333 MVA 1,200 kV UHVAC transformer

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) just created and tested India's first-ever 1,200 kV UHVAC transformer: think of it as a giant power booster for the national grid.

This massive piece of tech, rated at 333 MVA, took two years of focused engineering, all without help from global technology transfers.

It will soon be powering the country's first 1,200 kV National Test Station in Bina, Madhya Pradesh.