The LIFT AI Act seeks to integrate "AI literacy" into the K-12 curriculum

Big Tech backs US bill to make students AI-ready

By Mudit Dube 10:49 am May 05, 202610:49 am

What's the story

A bipartisan bill has been introduced by Senators Adam Schiff and Mike Rounds to promote "AI literacy" in schools. The proposed legislation seeks to provide grants to the National Science Foundation (NSF) for this purpose. The move comes as a response to significant funding cuts faced by the NSF under the Trump administration. Leading AI firms such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have shown their support for this initiative.