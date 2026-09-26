AI could cause 1B deaths, Bill Gates warns
What's the story
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has issued a dire warning about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, Gates said that AI is "powerful enough" to cause mass casualties. "AI is certainly powerful enough to drive events that, you know, cause a billion deaths, he emphasized, adding that "there's never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest AI tools."
Regulation
Governments must play active role in regulating AI: Gates
Gates stressed the need for governments to play a more active role in regulating and monitoring AI technology.
He said, "You need law enforcement and the politicians to get into the discussion about what safeguards and monitoring look like."
This comes as tech leaders have been sounding alarms over the potential catastrophic impacts of rapidly advancing AI.
Misuse
Gates had earlier warned about AI misuse
In his August essay, Gates had warned that bad actors could use powerful AI tools for cyberattacks, fraud, and disinformation.
He highlighted the potential large-scale harm these technologies could pose to hospitals, financial institutions, power grids, and government systems.
This further underscores the need for robust safeguards against the misuse of advanced AI systems.