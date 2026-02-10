Billions of Android phones are vulnerable to hackers
Technology
More than a billion Android phones are stuck without security updates, making them easy targets for hackers.
Most newer devices are safe, but if your phone was released before 2021, it's likely running Android 12, which may no longer be receiving security updates.
Google has continued to release security patches; check your device for the latest updates
Google has continued to release security patches; check your device for the latest updates.
Pixel phones already have these fixes for some serious bugs (like a VPU Driver vulnerability), but Play Protect alone isn't enough—regular updates matter most.
Check your Android version and consider upgrading
Head to Settings > About phone to check your Android version.
If you're missing recent updates, it might be time to upgrade or consider other options to keep your info secure.