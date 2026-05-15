Binance AI blocks over $10.5B as scams hit $17B

Binance AI stopped 22.9 million attempts

In just the first quarter of 2026, Binance's AI stopped 22.9 million scam and phishing attempts and protected nearly $2 billion of user funds, slashing credit card fraud by up to 70%.

They're running more than 24 different AI projects powered by over 100 machine learning models, so most fraud gets flagged in milliseconds.

Plus, Binance trained nearly 180,000 users to spot fake scams themselves—a smart mix of tech and education to keep everyone safer online.