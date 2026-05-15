Binance AI blocks over $10.5B as scams hit $17B
Crypto scams have been on the rise, with losses hitting $17 billion in 2025 as scammers used AI for voice cloning and phishing.
Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, fought back with its own predictive AI, blocking over $10.5 billion in fraud between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.
Binance AI stopped 22.9 million attempts
In just the first quarter of 2026, Binance's AI stopped 22.9 million scam and phishing attempts and protected nearly $2 billion of user funds, slashing credit card fraud by up to 70%.
They're running more than 24 different AI projects powered by over 100 machine learning models, so most fraud gets flagged in milliseconds.
Plus, Binance trained nearly 180,000 users to spot fake scams themselves—a smart mix of tech and education to keep everyone safer online.