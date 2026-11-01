FBI links North Korea to $6.3B Binance hack

In light of the hack, Binance has assured its users their funds are safe.

The exchange revealed it has replenished 90% of the stolen assets using company money to buy new tokens.

The remaining 10% consists of less liquid tokens which may take longer to buy.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said on X, "We've now replenished 90% of the stolen assets, and we're committed to covering the remaining 10%. Our users will not bear the financial impact of this incident."