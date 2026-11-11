Binance warns iPhone flaw could expose crypto wallet keys
What's the story
Cryptocurrency exchange giant, Binance, has issued a warning over a major security flaw in Apple's iOS. The vulnerability, which affects iOS versions 26.7.1, 27.0.1 and 27.2, could be exploited by malicious apps to access sensitive information like crypto wallet recovery phrases and private keys on affected iPhones. The issue poses a risk of exposing seed phrases, private keys and login credentials across the entire ecosystem of apps running on these versions of iOS.
User advisory
What should users do?
In light of the potential risk, Binance has advised its users to delete any apps installed from untrusted sources.
The exchange also recommends updating iOS and all apps to their latest official versions.
If a breach is suspected, users should transfer funds to new wallets created on clean devices.
"This is an iOS-level issue, not unique to Binance," the company said in its warning about the vulnerability.
Security alert
Blockchain security firm flagged the potential risk
The potential risk was first flagged by blockchain security firm SlowMist. They warned that a malicious app could access recovery phrases if a wallet stores them unencrypted on the device.
Apple released iOS 27.2.1 and 26.7.3 on Monday, though it remains unconfirmed whether the patches address the vulnerability.
Meanwhile, a Binance spokesperson told Cointelegraph that while the "underlying file-access risk may apply across the iOS ecosystem," no confirmed exploits targeting crypto wallets or siphoning funds have been detected.