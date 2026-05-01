Biometric UPI authentication in India after RBI April 1 deadline
Big news for anyone using digital payments in India: biometric UPI authentication is about to make things a lot safer and simpler.
Instead of typing in a PIN, you'll now be able to pay just by scanning your fingerprint or face.
This upgrade comes as a response to rising digital fraud (over ₹1,400 crore lost in FY 2024) and RBI's norms mandated compliance by April 1, 2026.
ICICI Bank, Flipkart adopt biometric payments
Biometric UPI uses your unique features (like fingerprints or facial recognition) to verify payments, so no more remembering PINs.
ICICI Bank already lets users pay up to ₹5,000 with just their fingerprint or face on its iMobile app, while Flipkart is teaming up with Axis Bank and PayU for similar Face ID and fingerprint card payments.
It's all about making digital transactions faster and way more secure for everyone.