Biometric UPI authentication in India after RBI April 1 deadline

ICICI Bank, Flipkart adopt biometric payments

Biometric UPI uses your unique features (like fingerprints or facial recognition) to verify payments, so no more remembering PINs.

ICICI Bank already lets users pay up to ₹5,000 with just their fingerprint or face on its iMobile app, while Flipkart is teaming up with Axis Bank and PayU for similar Face ID and fingerprint card payments.

It's all about making digital transactions faster and way more secure for everyone.