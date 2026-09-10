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Bipartisan AI safety bill could be presented next week
It is seen as the only viable solution to address potential AI risks before 2027

Bipartisan AI safety bill could be presented next week

By Akash Pandey
Sep 10, 2026
07:06 pm
What's the story

A bipartisan artificial intelligence (AI) safety bill is gaining traction on Capitol Hill. It could be introduced as early as next week. The legislation, spearheaded by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Majority Leader John Thune, is seen as the only viable solution to address potential AI risks before 2027. Klobuchar has told Semafor in a statement that she is working on a bipartisan agreement for "commonsense guardrails to address the risks posed by AI systems."

Legislative collaboration

Cruz confirms collaboration with Klobuchar and Thune on legislation

Senator Cruz has also confirmed his collaboration with Klobuchar and Thune on this crucial legislation.

He announced the partnership on X, saying he is "working with" them "on legislation to address catastrophic risks involving biological or nuclear threats."

The bipartisan effort has already started receiving feedback from AI frontier labs and public advocacy groups, although the draft text remains unreleased publicly.

Twitter Post

"I'm working with Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Thune"

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Stricter measures

Progressives push for stricter AI regulations

While the bipartisan Senate bill gains support, progressives are calling for a more stringent approach.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to introduce a bill banning superintelligence and pausing AI development. He will also convene experts for a bipartisan briefing next week after recent AI security incidents.

Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has proposed his own five-step plan to "urgently address the potential harms of AI," including certification of new models and creating a new federal agency.

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Industry response

OpenAI's stance on national AI safety regulation

OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane has expressed the company's willingness to work with Congress on national AI safety regulation.

He cited "a new chapter in AI capabilities," referring to their own models and research.

Lehane emphasized the need for meaningful action over policy perfection, noting that several "serious" AI frontier safety proposals are circulating in Congress and need immediate attention before it adjourns.

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