Carcinogen in Bisleri? How bromate levels affect human body
What's the story
A recent analysis by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has flagged a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water as unsafe. The lab tests detected bromate and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of chemicals that includes several known carcinogens. The findings have raised concerns over the safety of packaged drinking water, given that some of these substances can damage DNA and are linked to cancer.
Chemical concerns
Bromate can cause cancer
Bromate is an inorganic chemical that can form during drinking water treatment, especially when ozone is used to kill bacteria and other microorganisms.
The World Health Organization (WHO) says bromate levels in ozonated water can vary based on factors like source water bromide content, ozone dose, pH, and other characteristics.
Prolonged exposure to bromate can cause cancer. The WHO's drinking-water guidelines set a provisional limit of 10 micrograms per liter for bromate.
Exceedance
Bisleri claims retests showed levels within limits
In the Bisleri case, an initial lab test of a sample collected at its Goa plant on September 30, 2025, showed bromate levels of 12ug/l against the prescribed limit of 10ug/l. This was a 20% exceedance.
However, Bisleri later stated that retests by a referral lab and an independent FSSAI-approved lab found bromate levels within the prescribed limits.
Health impact
Health Canada has reported cases of acute poisoning
At high exposure levels, bromate can lead to acute poisoning.
Health Canada has reported cases of individuals who accidentally or intentionally ingested concentrated bromate solutions, usually found in hair treatment products.
Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
Severe poisoning has been linked to acute kidney injury, kidney failure, and hearing loss.
These cases involved doses much higher than those seen in drinking water and shouldn't be confused with low-level exposure risks.
Chemical formation
What are PAHs?
The second group of contaminants flagged by the FSSAI in the Bisleri sample is polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).
These are a group of over 100 chemicals mainly produced from the incomplete combustion of organic matter such as coal, petroleum, wood, and tobacco.
They can also be formed when food is cooked at high temperatures, especially through grilling and charring.
The health effects of PAHs vary greatly as not all are carcinogenic.
Industry scrutiny
Regulatory oversight of India's packaged drinking water industry
The Bisleri controversy has also highlighted the regulatory oversight of India's packaged drinking water industry.
In October 2024, the government removed the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirement for packaged drinking and mineral water.
The BIS mark indicates that a product conforms to the official safety, quality, and performance standards set by the Indian government.
In November 2024, FSSAI reclassified these under its high-risk food categories to tighten oversight after removing BIS requirements.