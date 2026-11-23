Bromate is an inorganic chemical that can form during drinking water treatment, especially when ozone is used to kill bacteria and other microorganisms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says bromate levels in ozonated water can vary based on factors like source water bromide content, ozone dose, pH, and other characteristics.

Prolonged exposure to bromate can cause cancer. The WHO's drinking-water guidelines set a provisional limit of 10 micrograms per liter for bromate.