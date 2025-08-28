'Blood Moon' eclipse in September: When and where to watch

A spectacular celestial event, the 'Blood Moon' eclipse of 2025, is set to grace the night sky on September 7-8. The total lunar eclipse will last for nearly 82 minutes, painting the Moon in shades of red and copper. This rare phenomenon occurs when Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon , casting a shadow that creates these striking hues.

Global view Where will the Blood Moon be visible? The Blood Moon eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Africa, and Europe. In India, major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh will get a clear view of this celestial event. However, weather conditions like cloud cover or pollution could affect visibility in some areas.

Eclipse explained What is a total lunar eclipse? A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its darkest shadow on the lunar surface. Instead of fading into darkness, the Moon glows in shades of deep red and copper due to Earth's atmosphere filtering sunlight. This effect is caused by a process called Rayleigh scattering, where particles in Earth's atmosphere scatter shorter wavelengths of light while allowing longer ones like red and orange to reach the Moon.