Blood test can diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome with 96% accuracy
A UK team just unveiled a blood test that can diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) with 96% accuracy—huge news for a condition that's been tough to pin down.
The test looks for unique epigenetic markers (chemical tags) on DNA related to its 3D folding, and the breakthrough was published this week.
CFS affects hundreds of thousands in the UK alone
CFS leaves people exhausted no matter how much they rest, and it affects hundreds of thousands in the UK alone.
Until now, there wasn't a reliable way to confirm someone had it—so misdiagnosis was common and treatment often delayed.
Test could also help diagnose long COVID
Lead researcher Professor Dmitry Pshezhetskiy says this could mean earlier help for patients who've waited too long for answers.
The team hopes this method could also be adapted to diagnose long COVID, since symptoms overlap.
Each test could cost around £1,000, but experts say bigger studies are needed before it becomes standard in clinics.