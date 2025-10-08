Blood test can diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome with 96% accuracy

CFS leaves people exhausted no matter how much they rest, and it affects hundreds of thousands in the UK alone. Until now, there wasn't a reliable way to confirm someone had it—so misdiagnosis was common and treatment often delayed.

Test could also help diagnose long COVID

Lead researcher Professor Dmitry Pshezhetskiy says this could mean earlier help for patients who've waited too long for answers.

The team hopes this method could also be adapted to diagnose long COVID, since symptoms overlap.

Each test could cost around £1,000, but experts say bigger studies are needed before it becomes standard in clinics.