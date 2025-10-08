Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 gets massive price cut

The Flip 7 is super slim at just 6.5mm when open and packs a vibrant 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh. It runs on Samsung 's Exynos 2500 chip with 12GB RAM, has a sharp dual rear camera (50MP main), and a handy front camera for selfies.

IPX8 water resistance and One UI

With a solid 4,300mAh battery and IPX8 water resistance, it's built to last through busy days (and accidental spills).

Plus, you get Samsung's latest One UI with Google and Samsung AI features—all processed on-device for better privacy.

At this new price, it stands out as one of the best foldable deals right now.