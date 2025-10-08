Google Opal arrives in India: How to create your own mini-app

Opal lets anyone prototype and share mini-apps instantly through a link (all you need is a Google account). You get a visual editor to tweak each step and a gallery to check out example apps. Recent updates bring step-by-step execution, parallel workflows, and real-time debugging—so things run smoother and faster.

Is Opal the next big thing in app development?

Opal is free right now and aimed at non-developers or creative folks who want to automate tasks without learning code.

It competes with platforms like Canva or Figma for quick app ideas but is still in public beta—so it's best for prototypes rather than big launches.