Moon's sulfur reveals secrets of its origins

Scientists just found that the Moon's deep-down sulfur is surprisingly different from Earth's, thanks to advanced tech used on samples collected way back in 1972. This discovery, published in September 2025 by a Brown University team, challenges what we thought we knew about how the Moon formed.

Analyzing ancient lunar samples Apollo 17 was the last time humans went to the Moon—over 50 years ago!

Astronauts brought back volcanic mantle rock sealed for future study.

Now, with tools like secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS), researchers can spot details they never could before.

Major differences in sulfur isotopes The team found much less sulfur-33 in lunar samples than you'd find on Earth.

That means the Moon and Earth don't share as much chemical history as scientists once believed.