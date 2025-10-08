Moon's sulfur reveals secrets of its origins
Scientists just found that the Moon's deep-down sulfur is surprisingly different from Earth's, thanks to advanced tech used on samples collected way back in 1972.
This discovery, published in September 2025 by a Brown University team, challenges what we thought we knew about how the Moon formed.
Analyzing ancient lunar samples
Apollo 17 was the last time humans went to the Moon—over 50 years ago!
Astronauts brought back volcanic mantle rock sealed for future study.
Now, with tools like secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS), researchers can spot details they never could before.
Major differences in sulfur isotopes
The team found much less sulfur-33 in lunar samples than you'd find on Earth.
That means the Moon and Earth don't share as much chemical history as scientists once believed.
Implications for the Moon's history
This odd sulfur signature hints at unique reactions inside the Moon or influence from Theia—the Mars-sized body thought to have smashed into early Earth.
Basically, these results open up fresh ideas about where our cosmic neighbor really came from.