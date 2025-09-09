You can now bookmark your favorite posts on Bluesky

User benefits

The feature offers a private alternative to liking posts

The "Saved Posts" feature offers an alternative to liking posts on Bluesky. This is especially useful for users who want to keep their saved content private. For instance, journalists may save posts they plan to reference later but don't want others knowing about their research interests. The new feature also provides an alternative to replying with the red pushpin emoji, which many Bluesky users currently use as a workaround for saving posts they want to return to later.