You can now bookmark your favorite posts on Bluesky
What's the story
Bluesky, the popular social networking platform, has added a new feature called "Saved Posts." The feature is accessible through a new bookmark icon under each post, next to the heart for favoriting. Once saved, users can view their posts at any time from a new "Saved" section in the app's main navigation.
User benefits
The feature offers a private alternative to liking posts
The "Saved Posts" feature offers an alternative to liking posts on Bluesky. This is especially useful for users who want to keep their saved content private. For instance, journalists may save posts they plan to reference later but don't want others knowing about their research interests. The new feature also provides an alternative to replying with the red pushpin emoji, which many Bluesky users currently use as a workaround for saving posts they want to return to later.
Boost
Boosting user engagement
The introduction of the "Saved Posts" feature on Bluesky could boost user engagement on the platform. It gives users a way to revisit a curated collection of posts they want to reference later, rather than everything they casually liked while scrolling through feeds. The update comes just days after another recent update for the Bluesky app, which introduced a button for photo and video uploads, feedback tools for custom feed creators, and option to add people to a Starter Park.