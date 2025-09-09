You can now upload audio files on Google's Gemini app 

Google has announced a major update for its Gemini app, allowing users to upload and analyze audio files. The new feature is available on Android , iOS , and the web. You can access it by opening the 'plus' menu for "Files" on mobile or "Upload files" on the web and selecting any audio file format like MP3, M4A, and WAV.

User restrictions Audio length restrictions for free and paid users Google has set certain restrictions on the audio file uploads. Free users can upload a total audio length of up to 10 minutes, while Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra subscribers can upload up to three hours of audio. The update also supports video uploads (up to five minutes for free users or one hour for paid subscribers) and other supported file types (up to 100MB each).

Upload features You can upload code folders or GitHub repositories The Gemini app supports uploading one code folder or one GitHub repository with up to 5,000 files, and a maximum size of 100MB. ZIP files can contain up to 10 files. Overall, you can upload a total of 10 files in any format. This update is part of Google's continuous efforts to improve its AI-powered products and services.

Search expansion AI Mode in Google Search gets 5 new languages Along with the Gemini app update, Google has also expanded its Search's AI Mode to support five new languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean. This comes with the integration of Gemini 2.5 into Search. The company said in a blog post that this expansion will allow more people to use AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language, while exploring the web more deeply.