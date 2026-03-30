Bluesky announces AI app Attie, users criticize 2024 content pledge

Attie beta uses simple text prompts

Attie lets you create custom feeds using simple text prompts (no coding needed). It's a separate app meant to give users more control over what they see online.

Still, reactions have been mostly negative so far, with memes and dismissive comments flooding in.

Bluesky's Jay Graber told critics they can just skip using Attie if they're not interested.

For now, Attie is in private beta as Bluesky figures out if (and how) it might be monetized down the line.