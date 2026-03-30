Bluesky announces AI app Attie, users criticize 2024 content pledge
Bluesky announced its new AI app, Attie, over the weekend (late March 2026), and said it is in private beta, but not everyone's thrilled.
Many users are upset, especially since Bluesky had previously promised back in 2024 that users' content wouldn't be used for AI projects.
The launch has left parts of the community feeling frustrated and skeptical about the platform's direction.
Attie beta uses simple text prompts
Attie lets you create custom feeds using simple text prompts (no coding needed). It's a separate app meant to give users more control over what they see online.
Still, reactions have been mostly negative so far, with memes and dismissive comments flooding in.
Bluesky's Jay Graber told critics they can just skip using Attie if they're not interested.
For now, Attie is in private beta as Bluesky figures out if (and how) it might be monetized down the line.