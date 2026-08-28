Bluesky now lets you keep posts out of Discover feed
What's the story
Bluesky, the open social network, has introduced a new feature that lets users opt out of having their posts appear in the app's main Discover feed. The move comes just a day after the platform added support for longer videos. The algorithmic feed currently shows any post on Bluesky's network, as all posts are public by default. The latest update comes as Bluesky seeks to grow its active user base, which declined by more than 25% year-over-year (YoY).
Clarification
Not a private post
Bluesky's new feature doesn't make posts private. The platform is still working on bringing support for private data at the protocol level.
Instead, this update only makes a user's public posts less discoverable to people outside their existing personal network.
The company says it created this feature because not all users want their content to go viral and sometimes just want to share with their followers without exposing their words to larger crowds.
User guide
How to hide your posts
To use this new feature, users have to toggle on a new option in the app's Privacy and Security settings.
The change can take up to an hour to fully take effect, Bluesky said.
The implementation of this feature goes beyond just its own app, as it is recorded at the account level.
This means the choice travels with the user, even if they're posting from another app powered by AT Proto, Bluesky's underlying protocol.