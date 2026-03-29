Bluesky embraces AI with Attie, app for creating custom feeds

Bluesky , the social media platform, presented a new artificial intelligence (AI) app called Attie. The announcement was made at the Atmosphere conference over the weekend by Jay Graber, Bluesky's former CEO and current Chief Innovation Officer. Attie is not just another social network but an AI assistant that lets users create their own algorithms and custom feeds.

Unique offering Attie uses Anthropic Claude on atproto Unlike other features integrated into the Bluesky app, like Starter Packs and custom feeds, Attie is a standalone product. It uses Anthropic's Claude technology to build an agentic social app on top of Bluesky's AT Protocol (or atproto for short). The new platform lets users create their own custom feeds by simply typing in commands in natural language, much like interacting with any other AI chatbot.

Seamless access It requires Atmosphere login To use Attie, users will have to log in with their Atmosphere login. This means any app running on atproto, including Bluesky. The AI app will instantly understand your preferences and interests as Bluesky and the broader ecosystem are open systems that share data across apps. This way, users can ask Attie questions about posts they might like to see or repost.

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Expansion goals Aim to let users vibe-code Currently, Attie can be used to create and view custom feeds. These feeds will eventually be accessible within Bluesky or any other atproto app. The long-term goal is to let users vibe-code their own social apps and create tools for others. Graber and her team started working on the app a few months ago, around the same time she decided to return to building instead of managing the company.

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