Bluesky embraces AI with Attie, app for creating custom feeds
What's the story
Bluesky, the social media platform, presented a new artificial intelligence (AI) app called Attie. The announcement was made at the Atmosphere conference over the weekend by Jay Graber, Bluesky's former CEO and current Chief Innovation Officer. Attie is not just another social network but an AI assistant that lets users create their own algorithms and custom feeds.
Unique offering
Attie uses Anthropic Claude on atproto
Unlike other features integrated into the Bluesky app, like Starter Packs and custom feeds, Attie is a standalone product. It uses Anthropic's Claude technology to build an agentic social app on top of Bluesky's AT Protocol (or atproto for short). The new platform lets users create their own custom feeds by simply typing in commands in natural language, much like interacting with any other AI chatbot.
Seamless access
It requires Atmosphere login
To use Attie, users will have to log in with their Atmosphere login. This means any app running on atproto, including Bluesky. The AI app will instantly understand your preferences and interests as Bluesky and the broader ecosystem are open systems that share data across apps. This way, users can ask Attie questions about posts they might like to see or repost.
Expansion goals
Aim to let users vibe-code
Currently, Attie can be used to create and view custom feeds. These feeds will eventually be accessible within Bluesky or any other atproto app. The long-term goal is to let users vibe-code their own social apps and create tools for others. Graber and her team started working on the app a few months ago, around the same time she decided to return to building instead of managing the company.
AI vision
Bluesky announces $100 million funding
Graber emphasized that AI should serve people, not platforms. She said, "An open protocol puts this power directly in users' hands. You can use it to build your own feeds, create software that works the way you want it to, and find signal in the noise." Bluesky also announced $100 million in additional funding from a round that closed last year.