Bluesky unveils Attie AI to customize feeds at Vancouver conference
Technology
Bluesky, the social app, just introduced Attie, an AI tool that helps you shape your own feed.
Announced at the ATmosphere conference in Vancouver, Attie lets you pick what topics show up and filter out stuff you don't want to see.
It's powered by Anthropic's Claude models and built on Bluesky's open-source AT Protocol.
Attie personalizes feeds in private beta
Currently in private beta, Attie personalizes your feed using simple instructions and recognizes your preferences as soon as you log in.
Bluesky says this is part of its bigger plan to give users real control over their online experience: no more mysterious algorithms deciding what you see.
As it put it: Attie's introduction is a testament to our commitment to this vision.