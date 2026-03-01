Bluesky's attie blocked by 125,000 users and has 1,500 followers
Technology
Bluesky just rolled out its new AI assistant, Attie, but users aren't exactly thrilled.
In fact, 125,000 people have already blocked Attie, making it the second most-blocked account on the platform (only VP JD Vance has more).
Meanwhile, Attie has picked up just 1,500 followers so far.
Bluesky users wanted DM image sharing
A lot of Bluesky users were hoping for updates like image sharing in DMs instead of another AI tool.
Bluesky says Attie is meant to help people customize their feeds and enhance human agency, but many feel there's a disconnect between what users actually want and where Bluesky is headed with its tech.