Boeing's F/A-XX stealth jet could redefine naval air power

The F/A-XX isn't just fast—it's smart. It can fly with or without a pilot, uses advanced AI to manage drone swarms, and shares sensor data across networks. It's built for longer missions too, aiming for 25% more range than current Navy jets. Plus, it'll be able to launch hypersonic missiles and use directed energy weapons—all from today's big-deck carriers.

Final contract showdown between Boeing and Northrop Grumman

It's down to Boeing and Northrop Grumman for the final contract after Lockheed Martin bowed out earlier this year.

With Congress boosting funding by over $2.3 billion in 2025, all eyes are on which company will land the deal as the Navy looks to modernize its fleet for future challenges.