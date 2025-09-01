AI can outperform humans in various tasks: Google's Jeff Dean Technology Sep 01, 2025

AI is leveling up—at least according to Jeff Dean, Google's Chief Scientist.

On a recent podcast, he shared that today's AI models can already handle lots of non-physical tasks better than most people, especially when it comes to things they've never done before.

Still, he pointed out that these systems aren't quite on par with the very best human experts just yet.