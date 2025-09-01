AI can outperform humans in various tasks: Google's Jeff Dean
AI is leveling up—at least according to Jeff Dean, Google's Chief Scientist.
On a recent podcast, he shared that today's AI models can already handle lots of non-physical tasks better than most people, especially when it comes to things they've never done before.
Still, he pointed out that these systems aren't quite on par with the very best human experts just yet.
AI's ability to generalize and its implications
Dean highlighted that what really sets current AI apart is its ability to generalize—to pick up new skills across different areas.
He believes this could speed up breakthroughs in science and engineering, since AI can automate idea generation and run experiments.
There are still challenges with tasks that need longer feedback cycles, but Dean expects major progress ahead as AI keeps improving how we search for solutions.