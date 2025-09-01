Amazfit Helio Strap is a screen-less fitness band: Check features

The Helio Strap packs BioTracker PPG sensors to keep tabs on your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress. You get workout modes—including running, cycling, yoga, and pilates—and all your stats sync to the Zepp app (which works with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Strava) without any subscription fees.

A no-frills fitness tracker

If you want accurate fitness data but don't care for smartwatch distractions or flashy screens, this one's made for you.

The Helio Strap keeps things simple so you can focus on your workouts (and not notifications).