Amazfit Helio Strap is a screen-less fitness band: Check features
Amazfit just dropped the Helio Strap, Amazfit's first fitness band without a screen, for ₹8,999.
Super lightweight at 20gm and built from tough fiber-reinforced polymer, it's water-resistant (5ATM) and promises up to 10 days of battery life.
It pairs easily with both Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth 5.4.
Monitors heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress
The Helio Strap packs BioTracker PPG sensors to keep tabs on your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress.
You get workout modes—including running, cycling, yoga, and pilates—and all your stats sync to the Zepp app (which works with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Strava) without any subscription fees.
A no-frills fitness tracker
If you want accurate fitness data but don't care for smartwatch distractions or flashy screens, this one's made for you.
The Helio Strap keeps things simple so you can focus on your workouts (and not notifications).