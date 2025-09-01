Lightning's role in air quality revealed by NASA satellite
In June 2025, University of Maryland researchers used NASA's TEMPO satellite to track nitrogen dioxide from thunderstorms over the eastern US every 10 minutes—way faster than its usual hourly scans.
This new approach let them see how lightning strikes quickly change pollution in the atmosphere.
Lightning's impact on greenhouse gasses
Turns out, lightning is a major player in atmospheric chemistry.
It creates about 10-15% of global nitrogen oxides, which help form ozone (a greenhouse gas that affects climate and air quality).
These same gasses also help break down methane, so what happens during a storm can impact the air we all breathe.
Improving air quality predictions
Nitrogen oxides from lightning can boost surface ozone, making smog and breathing problems worse—especially in places like Colorado.
Thanks to TEMPO's detailed data, scientists can now better predict post-storm pollution and help communities plan for cleaner, healthier air.