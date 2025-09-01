Next Article
Karnataka gets a seat on National Quantum Mission's hub board
Karnataka just got a seat on the National Quantum Mission's Hub Governing Board—big news for anyone interested in tech and innovation.
This move happened after MP G Kumar Naik pushed for more state involvement in Parliament this year, and now Karnataka gets to help shape India's quantum future.
State's plans for quantum tech
Ekrup Caur, Secretary of IT and Bio Tech, is now Karnataka's go-to person for the mission and will be working out of IISc Bengaluru.
The state isn't stopping there—they've committed to a ₹1,000 crore Quantum Fund and recently hosted the Quantum India Summit 2025.
Leaders are excited about making Karnataka a real force in quantum tech.