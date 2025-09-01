Gmail users at risk of phishing attacks: What to do

Google is really pushing 2FA right now

Google is really pushing 2FA right now—using an extra code from a text or app makes it much harder for hackers, even if they get your password.

They're also warning about new, AI-powered scams where fake support messages try to steal your personal details.

ShinyHunters has a history of major data breaches and often pretends to be legit companies to fool people, so staying alert is key.