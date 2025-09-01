Gmail users at risk of phishing attacks: What to do
Google has issued a warning that affects its 2.5 billion Gmail users about ongoing phishing attacks linked to the hacking group ShinyHunters.
These scammers send emails that look real but actually trick you into clicking shady links or attachments, putting your accounts at risk.
Google's advice? Change your password ASAP and turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) to keep your info safe.
Google is really pushing 2FA right now
Google is really pushing 2FA right now—using an extra code from a text or app makes it much harder for hackers, even if they get your password.
They're also warning about new, AI-powered scams where fake support messages try to steal your personal details.
ShinyHunters has a history of major data breaches and often pretends to be legit companies to fool people, so staying alert is key.