Brad Smith regains communication with Neuralink brain implant after ALS
Technology
Brad Smith, who lost his voice to ALS, is now able to communicate again thanks to a Neuralink brain implant.
The device reads his thoughts and moves a computer cursor, making communication much faster and smoother than his old eye-tracking system.
For Brad, this tech has been nothing short of "life-changing."
AI model recreates Brad Smith's voice
The implant doesn't just let Brad type; an AI model trained on recordings from before he got sick now turns his words into speech that sounds like him.
This means he can have real conversations with loved ones in his own voice again.
His wife Tiffany says hearing him talk has brought their family closer and made everyday life feel more connected.