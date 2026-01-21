Brazil gives Musk 30 days to curb Grok's sexualized content

Brazilian authorities have given Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , a month to stop its Grok chatbot from generating fake sexualized content. The demand was made by the Brazilian consumer protection agency Senacon, data protection authority ANPD, and the Office of Federal Prosecutors in a joint statement on Tuesday. They warned of possible administrative or judicial measures if xAI fails to comply with the directive within the stipulated time.

Compliance deadline xAI urged to implement measures against inappropriate content The Brazilian authorities have asked xAI to develop and implement technical measures for the identification, review, and removal of inappropriate content within 30 days. This includes removing accounts linked to their production. The demand comes as part of a wider global effort by governments and regulators against sexually explicit content generated by AI tools like Grok.

Ongoing concerns Grok's private generation of explicit content continues Despite previously restricting image editing for Grok AI users, xAI has continued to privately generate explicit content on demand. This was confirmed by a Reuters test on Tuesday. The company had rolled back Grok's public posting of hyper-realistic sexualized imagery on the X social media platform, but the ongoing private generation remains a major concern for Brazilian authorities and regulators worldwide.

