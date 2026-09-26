This Chinese drug extends stroke treatment window to 2 days
What's the story
Chinese researchers have made a major breakthrough in stroke treatment, extending the critical intervention window from six hours to a whopping 48 hours. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It highlights how loberamisal, an experimental drug, can protect injured brain cells and significantly improve recovery chances after a stroke.
Impact
Understanding the critical window in stroke treatment
When a clot blocks an artery, brain cells start dying within minutes.
This can lead to symptoms like facial droop and speech impairment, or even paralysis or death in severe cases.
To counter these effects, emergency treatments such as clot-busting drugs or surgery are usually administered within six hours of the stroke incident.
Trial results
Promising results from large-scale Phase 3 trial
The Phase 3 trial of loberamisal involved multiple centers and was conducted on a large scale.
The results were promising, showing that 70% of patients who received intravenous loberamisal within two days of their stroke regained full functional independence.
This is a significant improvement over standard care alone, which only saw about 57% of patients achieving the same level of recovery.
Treatment revolution
Potential impact on stroke management and patient outcomes
The findings of this study suggest that loberamisal could be a game-changer in stroke management.
By extending the treatment window from hours to days, it gives patients more time to seek medical help and receive effective treatment.
This could greatly reduce the number of people who suffer severe disabilities or die from strokes due to delayed intervention.