Breakthrough fuel cell could make hydrogen power practical

The team used special electrolytes made from barium stannate and barium titanate with scandium. This setup helps protons move quickly, so the cell works efficiently at lower heat without pricey, heat-resistant parts.

A solid step toward cleaner energy

Running cooler means these fuel cells are cheaper to make and use, making hydrogen energy more practical for things like power generation and transport.

It's a solid step toward cleaner energy and moving away from fossil fuels.