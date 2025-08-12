Next Article
Breakthrough fuel cell could make hydrogen power practical
Researchers at Kyushu University have built a fuel cell that runs well at 300°C—way lower than the usual 700-800°C.
This could slash costs and help bring hydrogen-powered tech into everyday life.
New electrolytes help protons move quickly
The team used special electrolytes made from barium stannate and barium titanate with scandium.
This setup helps protons move quickly, so the cell works efficiently at lower heat without pricey, heat-resistant parts.
A solid step toward cleaner energy
Running cooler means these fuel cells are cheaper to make and use, making hydrogen energy more practical for things like power generation and transport.
It's a solid step toward cleaner energy and moving away from fossil fuels.