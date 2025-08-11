Next Article
Ocean app turns your emails into tasks
Ocean is a new app from BigWaveLabs founders Martin Dufort and Scott Lake, built to make Gmail way more manageable.
It turns emails into organized tasks, lets you link messages straight to notes, and helps clean up your inbox by sorting emails based on who sent them—all while working with your Gmail account.
It costs $67 per year
Ocean's built-in Task Manager pulls out action items so you don't have to juggle extra apps.
You also get easy scheduling tools for meetings and auto-invites.
The app's available on iPhone now, with a Mac version (plus iCloud sync) coming soon.
After a 14-day free trial, it's $67 for an Ocean Blue membership.