Meta's new tools make brand protection on Facebook and Instagram easier

Meta just dropped new Brand Rights Protection tools for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and more. The update brings a cleaner dashboard with tabs for things like Copyright, Counterfeit, Impersonation, and Trademark issues—making it way easier to spot and manage problems.

Brands can now search reports by email IDs, keywords, trademark names Now you can hunt down reports using email IDs, keywords, or trademark names—no more digging through endless lists.

There's also a new "Other" option so brands can flag scammy ads that use their name without actually copying their content.

It's Meta's answer to the rise in sneaky fake ads.

One-click access for Meta Managed Accounts If you're using a Meta Managed Account, you get one-click access to the protection dashboard—no personal Facebook login needed.

This smoother experience is rolling out globally (including Canada), so managing brand safety gets less annoying.