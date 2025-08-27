Breakthrough in cell recovery could transform medicine

This revival trick sped up skin and eye healing in mice, helped frog tadpoles regrow tails, boosted nerve repair in worms, and increased blood stem cell production in fruit flies. It basically challenges what we thought about cell death being final.

Potential benefits and risks

If harnessed safely, Programmed Cell Revival could open new doors for repairing injuries or damaged tissues—think faster recovery after accidents or illness.

But there's a catch: it might also make cancer treatment harder since some "dead" cells could come back stronger.

The CCMB team is already seeking patents for their discovery worldwide.