Breakthrough in cell recovery could transform medicine
Researchers at India's CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have discovered "Programmed Cell Revival"—a process that lets cells on the verge of death recover and start working again.
Led by Dr. Santosh Chauhan, their study was published in the EMBO Journal.
Research challenges long-held beliefs about cell death
This revival trick sped up skin and eye healing in mice, helped frog tadpoles regrow tails, boosted nerve repair in worms, and increased blood stem cell production in fruit flies.
It basically challenges what we thought about cell death being final.
Potential benefits and risks
If harnessed safely, Programmed Cell Revival could open new doors for repairing injuries or damaged tissues—think faster recovery after accidents or illness.
But there's a catch: it might also make cancer treatment harder since some "dead" cells could come back stronger.
The CCMB team is already seeking patents for their discovery worldwide.