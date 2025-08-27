Silicon Valley's $100 million bet on AI-friendly politicians
Big names from Silicon Valley—like OpenAI President Greg Brockman and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz—have kicked off a super PAC called "Leading the Future," putting over $100 million behind it.
Their goal? To back candidates in the 2026 US midterm elections who support more open, industry-friendly AI policies, while pushing back against those favoring tough regulations.
First up: New York, California, Illinois, and Ohio.
Tech's growing political clout
This move shows just how much tech leaders want a say in how AI gets regulated—and they're not shy about spending big to make it happen.
With support from folks like 8VC managing partner and Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale and veteran angel investor Ron Conway, "Leading the Future" is all about stopping rules that could slow down AI innovation.
It's a sign that tech's influence on politics is only getting stronger as debates over technology heat up.