Next Article
Google Translate can now help you have real-time conversations
Google has introduced a cool update for its Translate app—now you can have real-time conversations in over 70 languages, like Hindi, Arabic, and Spanish.
Powered by Google's Gemini AI, the feature lets you chat naturally with automatic language switching and adapts to conversational cues, making it way easier to connect across cultures.
Language practice feature also available
Right now, this real-time translation is live in the US, India, and Mexico, with both audio and on-screen translations.
Plus, there's a handy language practice feature that helps you improve your speaking skills through interactive scenarios tailored to your level—so whether you're traveling or just brushing up for fun, the app has your back.