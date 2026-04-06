Brisket, quiche, smoothies: What Artemis II astronauts eat in space

The Artemis II menu features a wide range of meals, from breakfast items to dinner dishes and snacks. Each item has been carefully planned to meet the crew's nutritional needs during long hours in microgravity. Some popular menu items include macaroni and cheese, mango salad, broccoli au gratin, beef brisket, vegetable quiche, almonds and cashews as well as tropical fruit salad.

Beverage options

Coffee, green tea, smoothies on offer

Along with the main meals, the Artemis II crew also has access to a variety of beverages. These include 43 cups of coffee, green tea, smoothies, and flavored drinks. The inclusion of these beverages is critical as hydration plays an important role in space where the body reacts differently in microgravity conditions. All meals for the Artemis II mission are thermostabilized, meaning they're heat-treated to kill harmful bacteria and remain safe for years without refrigeration.