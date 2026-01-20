Bristol Myers Squibb and Microsoft team up to spot lung cancer early with AI
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Microsoft are joining forces to use AI for catching lung cancer sooner.
Their FDA-cleared algorithms will run on a network already used by hospitals in the United States, aiming to bring early detection tools to places like rural clinics that often get left out.
How the AI actually helps
The tech scans X-rays and CT images to find tricky lung nodules, helps doctors spot non-small cell lung cancer earlier, and keeps track of patients so fewer fall through the cracks.
The tools aim to help track patients with lung findings and ensure timely follow-up and treatment, which could improve follow-up and care—especially in underserved areas.
Why this matters
Lung cancer is still one of the deadliest cancers in the US, with underserved communities hit hardest.
Dr. Alexandra Goncalves from BMS summed it up: combining Microsoft's powerful imaging tech with BMS's cancer expertise creates "a unique AI-enabled workflow."
It reflects pharmaceutical companies' increasing interest in AI to accelerate R&D and improve efficiency.