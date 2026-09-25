British Columbia sues OpenAI and Sam Altman over unreported threats
British Columbia is taking OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman to court, saying they did not report threats that could have prevented the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting in February.
The lawsuit claims OpenAI's automated monitoring system identified the shooter's ChatGPT activity as risky months before, but instead of alerting police, the company just deactivated his account, and the attacker later continued using ChatGPT through a second account.
Nine people lost their lives in the tragedy.
David Eby seeks tougher AI rules
The province is not just seeking damages: British Columbia Premier David Eby also called for tougher rules for AI companies to report serious threats they spot.
Attorney General Niki Sharma says it is time for federal reforms to keep people safer.
Meanwhile, both provincial and federal governments are helping rebuild Tumbler Ridge after the incident.