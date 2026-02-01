Budget 2026: India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 announced with 40,000cr overlay

Key points

From assembly to 'full-stack' sovereignty

While ISM 1.0 (with its ₹76,000 crore budget) succeeded in attracting global giants like Micron and Tata-PSMC to set up fabs and assembly plants in India, ISM 2.0 shifts the focus toward the "brain" of the operation. For the first time, specialized incentives will be provided for the production of semiconductor-grade chemicals and manufacturing equipment.