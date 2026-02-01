Apple check signed by Steve Jobs sells for whopping $2.4M

Historical importance

'Most important financial document in Apple history'

The check, dated March 16, 1976, and issued by Wells Fargo, is marked "No. 1." It was issued a few weeks before Apple Computer was officially founded on April 1, 1976. Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, called it "the most important financial document in Apple history." He said it captures Jobs and Wozniak's first true business transaction and that collectors recognized its significance above any other Apple material ever brought to market.