Bumble drops swipe feature in major overhaul citing dating fatigue

Bumble to add AI 'Bee' assistant

Instead of swiping, Bumble will roll out AI-powered tools and a new assistant called "Bee" to help users improve profiles and spark better conversations.

The app is also tweaking its "women make the first move" rule, making it easier for anyone to start a chat while still focusing on safety and respect.

These changes aim to make dating feel more genuine, and less like shopping for people.