Bumble drops swipe feature in major overhaul citing dating fatigue
Technology
Bumble is saying goodbye to its famous swipe feature in a big app overhaul.
CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd shared that swiping, which once made dating apps exciting, now just adds to "dating fatigue" and feels too shallow for many users.
People want real connections, not just endless scrolling.
Bumble to add AI 'Bee' assistant
Instead of swiping, Bumble will roll out AI-powered tools and a new assistant called "Bee" to help users improve profiles and spark better conversations.
The app is also tweaking its "women make the first move" rule, making it easier for anyone to start a chat while still focusing on safety and respect.
These changes aim to make dating feel more genuine, and less like shopping for people.