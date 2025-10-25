Business Insider no longer requires AI disclosure
Business Insider just told its reporters they can use AI tools like ChatGPT to help draft stories, and they don't have to tell readers when they do.
As long as a human checks the final version, there's no disclosure—only stories written entirely by AI will carry a disclaimer.
This move, announced in an internal memo on September 18, 2025, puts BI ahead of most US newsrooms in using AI behind the scenes.
Reporters can use AI for research and drafting
Reporters can now use AI for research, first drafts, and even image editing, but humans still have to do the final edits and fact-checking.
Some staff like the boost in speed and clarity, while others worry about losing originality and slipping editorial standards.
The policy follows a bigger push from BI's parent company, Axel Springer, to bring more AI into journalism.
Shift in journalism ethics
This is a big shift in journalism ethics—BI is betting on efficiency over transparency when it comes to AI-assisted content.
It's a break from what most newsrooms do, and it's sparking fresh debates about honesty and accountability in the age of AI news.
Other media outlets might soon follow their lead.