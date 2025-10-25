Business Insider no longer requires AI disclosure Technology Oct 25, 2025

Business Insider just told its reporters they can use AI tools like ChatGPT to help draft stories, and they don't have to tell readers when they do.

As long as a human checks the final version, there's no disclosure—only stories written entirely by AI will carry a disclaimer.

This move, announced in an internal memo on September 18, 2025, puts BI ahead of most US newsrooms in using AI behind the scenes.