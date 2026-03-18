BuzzFeed looks at AI to get out of financial troubles

BuzzFeed, the US media giant famous for its quizzes and listicles, is reinventing itself for the artificial intelligence (AI) era. At the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, BuzzFeed co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti unveiled Branch Office, a new company that will focus on exploring AI through consumer-facing apps. The move comes as part of BuzzFeed's efforts to overcome its financial difficulties.

New venture Branch Office builds on BuzzFeed's AI experiments Peretti described Branch Office as an extension of BuzzFeed's long-standing experiments with AI technology. He said, "We've been working on this secretly for over a year, and we've learned a lot from the BuzzFeed platform about what is coming with new kinds of AI formats." The CEO emphasized that using AI is a way to connect people and build communities around culture and taste.

App launch New apps include BF Island and Conjure Bill Shouldis, a product director at BuzzFeed and the founder of Branch Office, showcased two new apps: BF Island and Conjure. BF Island is a group chat app with AI-powered photo editing features. The unique aspect of this app is an in-app library of online trends and memes created by an editorial team to inspire users to create AI photos referencing these trends.

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Innovative concept Quiz Party app for social quizzes Conjure, the second app, is like BeReal but encourages users to take daily photos of things other than themselves. The demo for this app prompted users with "What lies between the trees and the moon?" leading them to capture a picture of the night sky. Peretti also introduced Quiz Party, a social app that allows friends to take BuzzFeed quizzes together and share their results.

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